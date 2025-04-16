Transfer Portal: Minnesota Showing Interest in MAC Defensive Tackle

Transfer portal season in college football is officially back. On Wednesday, the spring transfer portal window officially opened for 10 days, allowing players from across the country to enter the portal, though they do not need to pick their new program during the window.

In the winter transfer portal window, the Golden Gophers were extremely active, adding 15 players out of the portal. While they're not expected to add as many players during the spring portal window, additions to the Gophers' 2025 roster are expected.

With that being said, Gophers Nation can confirm that the Minnesota Golden Gophers have begun to show initial interest in a Mid-American Conference defensive tackle transfer.



