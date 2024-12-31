Transfer Portal Outlook: DT Rushawn Lawrence

In this transfer portal window, the Minnesota Golden Gophers addressed their needs at defensive tackle by adding FCS transfer Rushawn Lawrence to their roster from Stony Brook. Gophers Nation below offers a recap of his career thus far, how he fits the Gophers roster, and what expectations should be for the newest member of the defensive tackle room.

This is the fourth school for Lawrence. He started his career at the University of Albany in 2019, appearing in one game before transferring to Lackawanna College in 2021 where he played in eight games and flashed enough to earn a role scholarship at FCS Stony Brook. After a solid first season with Stony Brook in 2022 and a 2023 season in which he played in just four games before his season ended due to injury, the Philadelphia native emerged on the field this fall.

In 12 games played, Lawrence recorded 42 tackles, 155.t tackles for loss, and nine sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. Pro Football Focus graded Lawrence as an 86.9 overall on defense including an 83.6 run defense grade and a 79.4 pass rush grade.