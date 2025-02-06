Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Feb 6, 2025
Transfer Portal Profile: OL Marcellus Marshall
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Our transfer outlook series as we take a look at each of Minnesota's transfer protal commitments, their careers thus far, their fit on the roster, and their potential impact with the Gophers. Next up in our transfer profile for the Minnesota Golden Gophers highly experienced offensive lineman in UCF transfer Marcellus Marshall

The Morgantown, West Virginia native comes to Minneapolis with 2,450 career snaps including over 1,500 the past two seasons with the Golden Knights after starting his career at Kent State.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

CAREER OVERVIEW

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In