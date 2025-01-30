Transfer Portal Profile: WR Logan Loya

Our transfer outlook series as we take a look at each of Minnesota's transfer protal commitments, their careers thus far, their fit on the roster, and their potential impact with the Gophers. Next up in our transfer profile for the Minnesota Golden Gophers is UCAL transfer wideout Logan Loya.

Loya was a Rivals 250 recruit out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower,n California s part of the 2020 recruiting cycle. He signed with UCLA at the time over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Iowa State, Nebraska, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, and Washington State.

During the 2020 season, Loya played six games recording one reception for five yards. Despite playing six games, Loya like everyone who played in the COVID season did not have the season counted against their eligibility. In 2021, the California native redshirted, appearing in four games, and recording two receptions for 222 yards.

As a redshirt freshman in 2022, the former four-star prospect earned a consistent role within the Bruins offense totaling 295 snaps across 12 games. In the process, he recorded 18 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns. His role in 2023 would grow even more, playing in 13 games and playing a career-high 466 snaps.

The elevated role would result in a great season for Loya as he totaled 59 receptions for 655 yards and five touchdowns. This past fall, in a Bruins offense that struggled mightily at times, his snaps and receiving totals would fall.

In 12 games, Loya played just 313 snaps in 2024, 153 less than his 2023 total, and ended the season with a quality but yet significantly fewer 29 receptions for 348 yards and four scores.

All in all, Loya comes to Minneapolis with 109 career snaps for 1,314 yards and 12 touchdowns.