TheGopherReport - Transfer Tracker: Minnesota starting OL Curtis Dunlap enters the portal

The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Minnesota offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap

TRANSFER TRACKER CENTRAL



AS A RECRUIT

Dunlap committed to Florida prior to his senior year, but after coach Jim McElwain was fired he was left looking for options. Dunlap ended up surprising and committing to Minnesota over Arkansas just before the early signing period in 2018.



AT MINNESOTA

Dunlap played in four games with 1 start in 2018, saving his redshirt season while also showing a window into the future. Dunlap started 12 games in 2019 at right guard and helped block for an offense that totaled 5,616 yards (third most in school history), threw for 3,293 yards (school record) and scored 443 points (second most in school history in the modern era). He did struggle as a pass blocker though, allowing 15 hurries and one sack on the year. Dunap entered the portal after the Big 10 season was pushed to the spring, citing a desire to want to be closer to home.



POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

While Dunlap has starting experience, he's been up and down so it's tough to project where he mind land. Miami would seem like an obvious fit, but it's all about numbers. Group of Five programs like UCF, USF, FAU and FIU would also seem like realistic destinations.



FARRELL'S TAKE

“Dunlap was a project of sorts out of high school because he carried some bad weight but he had excellent feet and he hit the college game running. He has plenty of time left and is already an established starter at the Power Five level so interest will be there. The problem is how late it is in the process but big men who can move and have proven they can play are always coveted.” -- National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 8.4 out of 10

IMPACT METER