The one unfortunate part of having a Thursday night game for any program is that it significantly cuts into a program's ability to host recruits on campus. Add in that it expected to mostly poor weather in Minneapolis on Thursday and that potential list will grow even smaller.

That being said, Minnesota is still expected to host a small group of prospects on campus on Thursday. Notably, 2025 defensive tackle commitment Abu Tarawallie will also be on campus, he confirmed his visit with Gophers Nation last week.

But what top 2026 prospects will be on campus Thursday? Gophers Nation takes a look below.