Trio of 2026 prospects headlines Thursday's visitor group
The one unfortunate part of having a Thursday night game for any program is that it significantly cuts into a program's ability to host recruits on campus. Add in that it expected to mostly poor weather in Minneapolis on Thursday and that potential list will grow even smaller.
That being said, Minnesota is still expected to host a small group of prospects on campus on Thursday. Notably, 2025 defensive tackle commitment Abu Tarawallie will also be on campus, he confirmed his visit with Gophers Nation last week.
But what top 2026 prospects will be on campus Thursday? Gophers Nation takes a look below.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news