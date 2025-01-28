Trio of former Gophers impressing early at Senior Bowl

(Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The path to the draft got underway recently with Shrine Bowl practices but the biggest post-season draft showcase practice week and game, the Senior Bowl got underway on Monday. On Tuesday, the players hit the field for the first time including a trio of former Gophers in offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, linebacker Cody Lindernberg, and defensive end Jah Joyner. By the time the dust settled on Tuesday, all three Gophers impressed the scouts and media in attendance.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

OT Aireontae Ersery

Ersey is a projected potential first-round, meaning a strong week at the Senior Bowl could help lock him into the first round. The measurements for Ersery came in as expected; 6-foot-5 and 339 pounds. However, his athleticism and foot quickness were one of the biggest takeaways from the first day of practices. Ersery stood his own against a pair of potential top-60 picks in Marshall's Mike Green and Arkansas's Landon Jackson.

LB Cody Lindenberg

Lindenberg is coming off a career season for the Gophers and his draft stock has never been higher. That draft stock continued to rise on Tuesday with a strong first-day showing. After meeting with 16 teams on Monday according to Thor Nystrom, the 6-foot-3 Lindenberg showed that he came to play on Tuesday, showcasing his athleticism and strong fundamentals. Lindernberg will need to continue to put together a strong week as he is currently considered a late-round draft pick.

DE Jah Joyner

Gophers defensive end Jah Joyner joined Ersery and Lindenberg with a great performance of his own. The Connecticut native is hoping to follow in the steps of former Gopher Boye Mafe who skyrocketed up draft boards several years ago after a dominant week at the Senior Bowl