Tulsa DB transfer Akayleb Evans on Gophers' radar

Friday's offer to Tulsa defensive back transfer Akayleb Evans is more proof that Minnesota is still looking to sure-up the depth chart in the secondary.

The 6-foot-2, 188-pound played in 30 career games for the Golden Hurricane, recording 82 tackles in his career.

Last season, the McKinney, Texas native started nine games totaling 29 tackles, three pass break-ups, a forced fumble, and a sack.

In 2019, Evans was granted a medical hardship after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury three games into the season. Because of the redshirt and extra COVID year, Evans will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Since entering the transfer portal, Evans has picked up offers from Washington State, TCU, SMU, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Oregon State, Louisville, Texas Tech, and Kansas State.

The Gophers have also expressed interest in Ohio State transfer Tyreke Johnson, a former five-star prospect out of Jacksonville, Florida.