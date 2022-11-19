Two critical Minnesota turnovers in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Iowa's 13-10 victory over the Gophers on Saturday night in their annual class for the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy.

With the game tied at 10 a piece, Minnesota's first mistake of the final stanza came with 5:07 remaining when running back Mohamed Ibrahim fumbled after a four-yard gain that was forced by Iowa's Jack Campbell and picked up by Deonte Craig.

Before that play, Minnesota was on a 16-play, 84-yard drive and was setting at Iowa's 19-yard line.

The Hawkeyes weren't able to capitalize on the mistake, but the Gophers left some critical points off the scoreboard.

On Minnesota's next possession, an errand pass from Athan Kaliakmanis intended for Lemeke Brockington was broken up by Iowa's Riley Moss and intercepted by Jack Campbell, who returned it 30-yard to the Minnesota 45-yard line with 2:05 remaining.

The referees blew the play dead, claiming that Campbell had stepped out of bounds but the replay revealed he never did.

Regardless, Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras hit tight end Luke Lachey across the middle of the field on the next play for 33-yards.

Four plays later, Iowa kicker Drew Stevens would nail a 21-yard field goal to put the Hawkeyes up for good at 13-10 with just 28 seconds remaining.

With the win, Iowa improves to 7-4 on the season and 5-3 in the Big Ten Conference while Minnesota drops to 7-4 on the season and 4-4 in conference.

The Gophers will hit the road for another rivalry game next Saturday against the Wisconsin Badgers.