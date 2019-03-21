Twitter: National media reacts to Minnesota win
It's March, break out the air guitar. pic.twitter.com/AdfzjRrUqL— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2019
There is a significant and noticeable Minnesota contingent in the building at Wells Fargo Arena.— Jeff Greer (@jeffgreer_) March 21, 2019
Bill Murray in Des Moines!— LukeMeredith (@LukeMeredithAP) March 21, 2019
His son Luke is an assistant at Louisville, which plays Minnesota today pic.twitter.com/FtvP6YlT5Z
Bill Murray still holding a grudge with Gophers all these years later pic.twitter.com/9Txytt39ko— Alex Roux (@arouxBTN) March 21, 2019
#Minnesota showing everyone what the best conference in the country top to bottom was this year. #NCAATournament— Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) March 21, 2019
When Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy have it working on the same night, Minnesota is tough. The Gophers, Richard Pitino with an impressive showing in round one.— Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) March 21, 2019
Minnesota has made 11 3-pt FGs vs Louisville, its most in an NCAA Tournament game.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 21, 2019
Gabe Kalscheur has 5 of those threes, which is one shy of the Minnesota single-game tourney record. pic.twitter.com/5uGInewhQX
I don’t think many people knew who Gabe Kalscheur as coming into this game, but I thought he was one of the more underrated recruits in the country. Just a flat out elite level shooter for the college game. Needs to round out the rest, but that’s a great place to start.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 21, 2019
I mean, Minnesota is making 3s, and that’s a backbreaker for Louisville. Also, Louisville has closed out short on Kalscheur a bunch, and Kalscheur is maybe one of the best shooters in the country. It’s variance, but it’s also Louisville not doing well.— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 21, 2019
Dude from Minnesota KILLINNNNN🔥— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 21, 2019
Wow @GopherMBB putting it to Louisville / up 64-50 /loved the classy comments yesterday by @CoachPitinoMN only concern was getting his team ready to play not thinking about playing his Dad’s ex team .— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 21, 2019
Minnesota has turned out to be a brutal matchup for Louisville. Bigger guards, more athletic frontline, and with their shooters making threes, they’re solid. UL has had very little halfcourt offense beyond feeding Steven Enoch in the post, which is not going to win games.— Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) March 21, 2019
Minnesota hit 10 3pt FG in a game only three times this season, against Omaha in November, Rutgers in January, and Indiana in February. Minnesota has hit 10 3p FG against Louisville, with 10 minutes remaining.— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 21, 2019
Richard Pitino just had his greatest moment as a college head coach against the program where he and his father both once went to a Final Four.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 21, 2019
Minnesota to the Round of 32.
Gabe Kalscheur caught fire from behind the arc today. The Minnesota freshman could be the early breakout star of #marchmadness— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2019
(➡️ @exxonmobil) pic.twitter.com/QOGRY0fYWn
Minnesota three-point shooting this season versus today... #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4KEw9fI8oO— SportsLine (@SportsLine) March 21, 2019
"Today I settled all family business." -- Richard Pitino, in the role of Michael Corleone.— Pat Forde (@YahooForde) March 21, 2019
Richard Pitino handled this matchup with Louisville about as well as humanly possible — and then his Minnesota team went out and beat his dad’s former program.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 21, 2019