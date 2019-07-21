Twitter Reacts: Fleck at Texas HS Coaching Convention
PJ Fleck could sell his sweat as a substitute for Redbull or Monster drinks. Dude is off the charts fires up! #THSCA #CoachingSchool— Louis Horton (@HortonLouis) July 21, 2019
“If your program does not have a culture, your program will not be successful.”— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) July 21, 2019
PJ Fleck begins his lecture on culture at the 2019 THSCA Convention pic.twitter.com/ht50p63FRb
Making connections include connecting to their interests— #TXHSFBCHAT (@txhsfbchat) July 21, 2019
Listen to your player’s music
Know the fashion trends
Play their video games
Use their apps
Understand your players
PJ Fleck#TXHSFBCHAT #CoachingSchool
Row The Boats! Culture! PJ Fleck was spot on! @THSCAcoaches pic.twitter.com/grydGTfRJj— Lanier Football (@Lanier_Football) July 21, 2019
Had the opportunity to listen to PJ Fleck talk today in Houston, TX. I still don’t want him to ever beat my Huskers, but I’m a believer. Lots of takeaways on culture and building long-term success.— Zach Bares (@ZachBares) July 21, 2019
He speaks from the heart. No show. What you see and hear is who he is. Only guy I’d unretire to work for.— Todd Alles Sr (@ToddAllesSr) July 21, 2019
@Coach_Fleck delivered such a great message @THSCAcoaches about the “Culture” of your program and what you want from your players and coaches. It is easy to see how he gets the most out of the players in his program. Everyone better put Minnesota on your watchlist.— Mark Woodyard (@CoachWoodyard) July 21, 2019
Getting better today at #THSCA listening to the best motivator/culture coach in college sports @Coach_Fleck Awesome stuff! pic.twitter.com/Lm3LBLwAn2— Springtown Basketball (@pojohoops) July 21, 2019
BREAKING: PJ Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) has shattered a vase in the middle of the George R. Brown Convention Center Assembly Hall pic.twitter.com/8If0fcvmE3— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisTV) July 21, 2019
“Average never understand ELITE. ELITE never understands average.” I have never heard something so true, great words from @Coach_Fleck at the @THSCAcoaches convention. Just became a huge Univ. of Minnesota fan!— Tyler Foster (@tlfoster191764) July 21, 2019
“Culture is connecting people.”— THSCA (@THSCAcoaches) July 21, 2019
- @Coach_Fleck #rowtheboat pic.twitter.com/3KU2GRJLow