UCF OL transfer Marcellus Marshall on visit to Minnesota

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking to add to their offensive line room this transfer portal window and will be hosting UCF guard transfer Marcellus Marshall on Tuesday.

Marshall entered the transfer portal this month with one year of eligibility and over 2,400 total snaps in his career. This past season, Marshall played in each of UCF's 12 games, recording 782 snaps and recording an overall offensive grade of 57.0 He did notably record a pass block grade of 74.0, allowing just 12 pressures and three sacks on the season.

While Marshall excels against the pass, he can struggle in run blocking, recording a career-low 51.5 run-blocking grade this season.

The Gophers notably said goodbye to tackle Philip Daniels on Monday as he entered the transfer portal.