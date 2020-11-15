The Gopher Report is keeping up with the Minnesota commitments throughout their high school seasons. Find out how they fared over the weekend.

Avante Dickerson and his Westside team will play for a state title this week (Rivals.com)

- Shakopee defeated Edina 29-12 to improve to 4-2 on the season. According to his highlights, Eastern tallied four tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack.

- Annandale remains unbeaten at 6-0 after defeating Dassel-Cokato, 19-7.

- Desert Edge defeated Millennium 28-0 to improve to 7-0 on the season. According to his highlights, Ortiz recorded two tackles and two pass break-ups.

- The Warriors won a tight one against Millard South, 35-33 Westside is now 10-0 on the season and will play Millard South this week. Dickerson had a playoff record, 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the win. Westside advanced to the finals of the Class A state finals against Elkhorn South this week.

- Newton suffered a 37-0 loss to Grayson, their second consecutive shutout loss of the season. The Rams are now 4-5 on the year.

- The Trojans rolled past Warren Central 38-0 in the Class 6A regional championship round. Center Grove is now 12-0 on the season and will play Ben Davis in the semi-state round this week.

- Colquitt Co. defeated Tift Co. by a final score of 41-0. The Packers are now 7-0 on the season.

- D'Iberville opened up Class 6A playoff action with a 33-31 win over Petal. Walley rushed for 187 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

INJURED:

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

SEASONS OVER:

- Dublin Coffman was defeated by Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. They finished their 2020 season with an 8-1 record.

- St. Edward lost to Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. They finished with a 6-2 record.

NOTES: