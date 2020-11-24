The Gopher Report is keeping up with the Minnesota commitments throughout their high school seasons. Find out how they fared over the weekend.

Avante Dickerson and his Westside team are state champs (Rivals.com)

- Shakopee improves to 6-2 after defeating Champlin Park 35-21, winning back-to-back Class 6AA section champs.

Nice 35-21 win over Champlin Park for back to back Section Titles! pic.twitter.com/CuiCGPjonf — Shakopee Football (@SaberFootball16) November 21, 2020

- Annandale remains unbeaten at 7-0 after defeating Milaca, 34-0 to win the Class 3A, Section

- Desert Edge defeated Verrado 48-18 to improve to 8-0 on the season.

- The Warriors won their first state championship since 1982, defeating Elkhorn South 37-21 to take home the Class A title and finish a perfect 12-0 on the season. Dickerson had an interception in the win.



INTERCEPTED! Minnesota commit Avante Dickerson read the Storm’s trick play, and he was there for the swipe.



2:59 Q3:

(2) Westside 34

(5) Elkhorn South 14#nebpreps: pic.twitter.com/jcYSD2gF8U — Omaha High School Football (@OmahaHSFootball) November 21, 2020

- Newton got back in the win column with a 17-10 victory over South Gwinnett. The Rams are now 4-5 on the year.

- The Trojans rolled past Ben Davis 48-13 in the Class 6A semi-state round. Center Grove is now 13-0 on the season and will play Westfield for the state championship this week.

- Colquitt Co. had a bye week. The Packers are 7-0 on the season.

- D'Iberville was defeated by Northwest Rankin 29-28 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Walley had 17 carries for 133 yards and four touchdowns in the loss. D'Iberville finished their season with a 10-1 record.

INJURED:

- Boyd had a massive debut for Southlake Carrol week one win, hauling in nine catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns. However, he broke his wrist in the contest and is currently out of action.

SEASONS OVER:

- Dublin Coffman was defeated by Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in the regional semifinals of the Division 1 playoffs. They finished their 2020 season with an 8-1 record.

- St. Edward lost to Medina 35-31 in the second round of the playoffs. They finished with a 6-2 record.

NOTES: