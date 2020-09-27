Under the Lights: Week 6
The Gopher Report rounds up the action and the results involving all Minnesota commitments over this past weekend.
- Center Grove (Ind.) wins again in dominant fashion and pitches another shutout. The Trojans are 6-0 on the season.
Below are Booker's highlights from his week four game at Ben Davis.
- Walley rushed for three touchdowns (17, 16, 12) in D'Iberville's 34-0 win over Biloxi. The Warriors improve to 3-0 on the season.
Walley's highlights from his first two games are below:
- Dickerson hauled in a 29-yard TD pass. Had three receptions for 48 yards and a score at halftime in Westside's 42-0 route of Grand Island. He also recorded an INT on defense. The Warriors improve to 5-0 on the season.
- Dublin Coffman scored a 24-14 win over Upper Arlington to improve to 5-0.
- Trinity Christian pulled out a 28-21 win over Columbia to even their record to 1-1 on the season.
- Brockington hauled in a 62-yard touchdown catch in Colquitt County's 24-10 win over Valdosta. The Packers improve to 2-0 on the season.
- Newton (Ga.) had a bye week, they remain 2-0 on the season. Some highlight clips from his first two games are below.
- St. Edward improved to 4-1 on the season after squashing Bishop Sycamore 35-8.
NOTES:
- Steven Ortiz and his Desert Edge (Ariz.) team starts their season on Oct. 2nd with Canyon View.
- Wide receiver commit Brady Boyd and Southlake Carroll (Tex.) also begin their season next week against Rockwall Heath.
- In-state commitments Deven Eastern and Logan Purcell will begin their seasons on October 9th after the Minnesota High School League recently approved fall sports after originally postponing activities until the spring.
- The state of Illinois has postponed football until the spring, thus effecting Minnesota commits Athan Kaliakmanis, Dino Kaliakmanis, Cameron James, Mar'keise Irving, and Jameson Geers.