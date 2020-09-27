The Gopher Report is offering it's best deal since our relaunch - take advantage of our FREE TRIAL OFFER!

Not a subscriber yet? Click here to get signed up

The Gopher Report rounds up the action and the results involving all Minnesota commitments over this past weekend.

- Center Grove (Ind.) wins again in dominant fashion and pitches another shutout. The Trojans are 6-0 on the season. Below are Booker's highlights from his week four game at Ben Davis.

- Walley rushed for three touchdowns (17, 16, 12) in D'Iberville's 34-0 win over Biloxi. The Warriors improve to 3-0 on the season. Walley's highlights from his first two games are below:

- Dickerson hauled in a 29-yard TD pass. Had three receptions for 48 yards and a score at halftime in Westside's 42-0 route of Grand Island. He also recorded an INT on defense. The Warriors improve to 5-0 on the season.

- Dublin Coffman scored a 24-14 win over Upper Arlington to improve to 5-0.

- Trinity Christian pulled out a 28-21 win over Columbia to even their record to 1-1 on the season.

- Brockington hauled in a 62-yard touchdown catch in Colquitt County's 24-10 win over Valdosta. The Packers improve to 2-0 on the season.

- Newton (Ga.) had a bye week, they remain 2-0 on the season. Some highlight clips from his first two games are below.