Underclassman Profile: Jordan McDonald
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Milton (Ga.) product Jordan McDonald is one of the latest 2022 running backs the Minnesota staff has extended an offer too.The Gopher Report takes a closer look at the emerging talent from the Atla...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news