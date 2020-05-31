 Minnesota Football Recruiting - Underclassmen Profile: Bear Alexander
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-31 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Underclassmen Profile: Keithian Alexander

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Keithian Alexander, who's known to many as "Bear," already has a four-star rating with Rivals.com in the 2022 class and is on the national scene as he approaches nearly 30 offers.The 6-foot-4, 320-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}