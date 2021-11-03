GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

On Wednesday, Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck inked a seven year contract extension that will keep him as the head man of the Gopher program through 2028.

While the news was certainly exciting for fans, it was also great for current and future players as well.

"After talking to some of the other commits we are all extremely excited and happy that we will be able to spend our time under fleck," said wide receiver commit Kristen Hoskins.

Hear from more of the future Gophers below on The Gopher Report.

*post will be updated as reactions come in*