USC, UCLA will officially join the Big Ten

It wouldn't be a college football offseason without some conference realignment talk, and boy, was there a bombshell that was dropped on Thursday as Bay Area's News Group's Jon Wilner tweeted that USC and UCLA was planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024.

By Thursday evening, Big Ten chancellors and presidents voted to accept the memberships of both programs.

According to Wilner, both USC and UCLA could top 100 million dollars annually in media rights for the Big Ten.

University of Minnesota president Joan Gabel and director of athletics Mark Coyle both made official statements on Big Ten's newest additions.

University of Minnesota President, Joan Gabel:

"The additions of USC and UCLA align perfectly with the Big Ten's academic and athletic culture. These are two of the most prestigious institutions in the nation and they are grounded in education and research. We are excited about future athletic competition and academic collaboration between 16 of the finest universities in the country."

University of Minnesota Director of Athletics, Mark Coyle:

"I am excited for USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten and for our student-athletes to be able to compete in league play against the Trojans and the Bruins. USC and UCLA are two of the best and most competitive athletic departments in the nation and their presence will bolster the entire conference. These additions will also greatly enhance the student-athlete experience, expand the conference footprint from coast-to-coast and provide fans with compelling matchups and new travel destinations. This is an exciting day for Minnesota, USC, UCLA and the Big Ten."