“Playing a really good football team. A team that’s been red hot and really efficient offensively. Kirk does a great job with their offense, and really been impressed with what Joe’s done with their defense. They’ve limited explosive plays, playing really sound. Have a bunch of guys playing at an All-Big Ten level, and should just be a huge challenge for us.”

“They’re taking care of the football. That jumps off the tape. They’ve been really efficient offensively. They’ve taken what defenses have given them. Tanner is really a tough, physical guy that just really puts the ball where it needs to be or throws it away. He doesn’t do anything to put the offense or team in jeopardy. I think they’ve had a really solid one, two, three, four man rushing attack at times, but usually three. They’ve ran really physical and really hard. The offensive line’s done a really good job, and then they have two or three All-Big Ten guys at receiver. But, I mean, it starts with Tanner. He’s played really, really outstanding football, as efficient as any quarterback in the country, let alone the Big Ten.”

“(Playing spoiler to Minnesota) not at all (a motivating factor). Our focus is playing our best game of the year. I don’t think we’ve done that. I don’t think we did that on Saturday.”