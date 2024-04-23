After adding Georgia wide receiver transfer Tyler Williams earlier on Tuesday evening, P.J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers were not done as they added Virginia Tech quarterback transfer Dylan Wittke to their offer, adding much needed quarterback depth to the roster.

Wittke entered the transfer portal late last week after redshirting with the Hokies last fall, not appearing in any games.

Wittke originally committed to the Hokies as part of their 2023 recruiting class out of Buford High School in Georgia, over offers from App State, Arkansas State, Colorado, Liberty, Memphis, Old Dominion, SMU, and others. He was ranked by Rivals a four-star prospect and the No. 87 player in the state of Georgia.



For Buford as a senior, Wittke completed 67-of-111 passing attempts for 943 yards and nine touchdowns.

