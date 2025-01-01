Virginia Tech to be without star running back on Friday

The Virginia Tech Hokies have already seen multiple impact players hit the transfer portal and leave the program before Friday's Duke's Mayo Bowl between the Gophers and Hokies.

Earlier this week, Tuten was announced as one of Virginia Tech's bowl opts-outs. The star running back was the leading force for the Hokies offense this season with 183 carries for 1,159 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also had 23 receptions for 81 yards and two scores.

With Tuten out, the Hokies will look toward Jeremiah Coney to lead their backfield. The redshirt freshman tailback had a small role this season for the Hokies, totaling just 25 carries over 11 games for 169 yards including a long of 47 yards. After averaging just 2.3 attempts and 15.4 yards per game this season, Coney will have a much bigger role on Friday.

Notably, quarterback Kyron Drones is also questionable to play in the game. It would be another big hit to the Virginia Tech rushing attack as the mobile quarterback has 336 rushing yards this season on 98 carries.