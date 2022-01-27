GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

The Gophers have been super busy on the recruiting trail, and that will continue this weekend as PJ Fleck and Minnesota are set to host visitors on campus for Junior Day.

Many top and rising 2023 prospects have already confirmed their spot, with recruits like Jaxon Howard, Martin Owusu, Jerome Williams, and more set to be in attendance.

The Gopher Report is keeping track of the visitors, and will update this post as we continue to hear about more.