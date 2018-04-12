Carlie Wagner became the seventh player in the history of Minnesota women’s basketball to be selected in the WNBA Draft when she was chosen in the third round with the 36th overall pick by her hometown Minnesota Lynx Thursday night.

A native of New Richland, Minn., Wagner is the third Gopher to be chosen by the Lynx, joining Emily Fox (2009) and Shae Kelley (2015). Wagner is the fourth Gopher selected in the last four years, along with Kelley and Amanda Zahui B. in 2015 and Rachel Banham in 2016.

Wagner was an All-Big Ten First Team honoree this season after finishing second on the team with 18.7 points per game, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest. She made 101 3-pointers on the year, the second highest total in program history, while shooting better than 41 percent from beyond the arc.

Wagner finished her career ranked third all-time at Minnesota in scoring (2,215), second in 3-pointers made (307), 3-pointers attempted (880), field goal attempts (2,109) and games in double figures (114), fourth in field goals made (820), free throw percentage (.786) and career starts (124), and sixth in scoring average (17.2).

Off the court, Wagner was a two-time CoSIDA Academic Third-Team All-American and a three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.