 Minnesota Gophers Football - Washington selects Benjamin St. Juste with 74th overall pick
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 21:36:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Sean Williams • TheGopherReport
The Washington Football Team have selected Minnesota defensive back Benjamin St. Juste with the 74th overall pick of the third round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

St. Juste began his collegiate career at Michigan before transferring to Minnesota, debuting for the Gophers during the 2019 season where he played in all 13 games and was a nine-game starter. He recorded 45 tackles and was tied for a team-high 10 pass break-ups that year.

Last year, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound talent played in five games for the Gophers, accounting for 14 tackles and three pass break-ups.

St. Juste made a big impression on coaches and scouts during his week of practice at the Senior Bowl in Mobile and that intrigue has now led to an opportunity in the NFL for the Montreal, Quebec, Canada native.

During the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota set a modern-day record when five players were selected overall - Antoine Winfield, Jr. (Buccaneers), Tyler Johnson (Buccaneers), Kamal Martin (Packers), Carter Coughlin (Giants), and Chris Williamson (Giants).

