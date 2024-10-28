Advertisement
Published Oct 28, 2024
WATCH: Illini head coach Bret Bielema previews Minnesota - Illinois game
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Courtesy of our friends at OrangeandBlueNews.com

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation

Advertisement
Advertisement