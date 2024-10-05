WATCH: P.J. Fleck, Gophers players recap 24-17 win over No. 11 USCC

Wastch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darfius Taylor, and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll recap the Gophers 24-17 win over No. 11 USC.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers welcome Big Ten newcomer USC to Minneapolis on Saturday.
Gohpers Nation offers an update on RB commitment Shane Marshall.
A look back at how Minnesota and USC's starters were rated as recruits.
Another Rivals250 recruit in the 2026 recruiting cycle has announced his visit plans for the weekend.
Another vsiitor has been added to Minnesota's recruiting visitors list for this weekend's Big Ten primetime matchup.
