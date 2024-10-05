Advertisement
Published Oct 5, 2024
WATCH: P.J. Fleck, Gophers players recap 24-17 win over No. 11 USCC
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Wastch as Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck, quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darfius Taylor, and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll recap the Gophers 24-17 win over No. 11 USC.

