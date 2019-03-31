2020 Antioch (Ill.) wide receiver Treshawn Watson holds just one offer from Northern Illinois, but is hearing from power five schools Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Wisconsin. He was in Minneapolis for Junior Day, and TGR spoke with him about his time on campus.

"When I got to Minnesota, the staff started off by showing us the study rooms and lounges that the athletes have in the facility, group by group," Watson told The Gopher Report. "Then we went to the indoor practice field which we watched the way the gophers practiced. After that we ate lunch in their huge cafeteria. Once done eating, I hopped on a bus to go view TCF Bank stadium, which was huge and looked amazing. Next, I hopped back on the bus and took us the the doors that led us to the team room, position rooms, and players lounge. Every room was great. The coaching staff really broke down the Row The Boat culture."

There was a lot that stuck out about the visit for him, but the practice and time spent with the coaching staff are by the top of the list.

"My favorite part was bonding with the coaching staff in the players lounge. The players and coaches practiced with lots of energy preparing them for game days."

"I talked with Coach Callahan, Coach Ciarrocca, and Coach Harbaugh the most. They gave me multiple examples of what the Minnesota Gophers do outside and inside of football. He told me examples, like being at the children’s hospital outside of football. Also examples of what the daily routine is with the athletes and how they manage school and football. Just more info for me to know to get a better understanding of Row The Boat culture."