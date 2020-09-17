Newton (Ga.) made mistakes on both sides of the ball during last week's season opener against Alcovy (Ga.), but it didn't hamper their chances of victory.

The Rams walked away with a 27-0 shutout win and a 1-0 record to kickoff the 2020 season.

One of the key players Newton is Minnesota safety commit Darius Green, who recorded four tackles, two tackles for loss, and a pass break-up in the highlight clips above.

The three-star prospect showed off his ability to read and react at the safety position, reading the quarterback's eyes and jumping the attempted pass to get to the wide receiver on the sideline and swat the ball away.

On his four tackles, all defending the run, the 6-foot, 190-pound prospect showed great instincts, physicality, and power in laying some punishing hits on Alcovy's running backs.

Overall, Green showcased just how versatile and explosive he can be in the Gophers' secondary in the future.

He's a guy that started out at cornerback early in his high school career, but gained weight and moved to safety while also possessing track speed.

MORE: COACH ANALYSIS: DARIUS GREEN