TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/14-2/20

Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/14-2/20
============================
Aidan Gousby is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Lehigh Acres, Florida.
Gousby currently holds 12 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Penn State, Miami, Louisville, Kentucky, and more.
============================
Nick Evers is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas.
Evers currently holds 18 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Florida, Houston, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Colorado, and more.
============================
Anthony Brown is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio.
Brown currently holds two offers from Minnesota and Kentucky.
============================
Chris Graves is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner from Fort Myers, Florida.
Graves currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Miami, South Carolina, and more.
============================
Jacob Knuth is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback from Harrisburg, South Dakota.
Knuth currently holds five offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.
============================
Nick Cull is a 6-foot, 170-pound athlete from Donalsonville, Georgia.
Cull currently holds three offers from Minnesota, Georgia State, and Western Kentucky.
============================
Dillon Bell is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Houston, Texas.
Bell currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and more.
============================
Tajae Broadie is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Middletown, Pennsylvania.
Broadie currently holds nine offers from Minnesota, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
============================
Darren Agu is a 6-foot-6, 228-pound athlete from Rabun Gap, Georgia.
Agu currently holds 25 offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arkanasas, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, and many more.
============================
Mansoor Delane is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner from Severn, Maryland.
Delane currently holds nine offers from Minnesota, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Temple, Toledo, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.
============================
Stevie Bracey is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound tight end from Atlanta, Georgia.
Bracey currently holds 12 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, South Florida, Army, Liberty, and more.
============================
Chris Petrucci is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end from Park Ridge, Illinois.
Petrucci currently holds 13 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Iowa, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Central Michigan, and more.
============================
