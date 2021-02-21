 TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/14-2/20
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-21 18:20:11 -0600') }} football Edit

Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/14-2/20

Jared Halus • TheGopherReport
Recruiting Analyst
@JaredHalus

============================

Aidan Gousby is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound wide receiver from Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Gousby currently holds 12 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Penn State, Miami, Louisville, Kentucky, and more.

============================

Nick Evers is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound quarterback from Flower Mound, Texas.

Evers currently holds 18 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Florida, Houston, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Colorado, and more.

MORE: Texas QB Nick Evers dives head-first into recruiting

============================

Anthony Brown is a 5-foot-9, 160-pound wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio.

Brown currently holds two offers from Minnesota and Kentucky.


============================

Chris Graves is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound corner from Fort Myers, Florida.

Graves currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Florida State, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan State, Miami, South Carolina, and more.


============================

Jacob Knuth is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback from Harrisburg, South Dakota.

Knuth currently holds five offers from Minnesota, Army, Air Force, South Dakota, and South Dakota State.

MORE: Gophers Showing Interest In South Dakota QB

============================

Nick Cull is a 6-foot, 170-pound athlete from Donalsonville, Georgia.

Cull currently holds three offers from Minnesota, Georgia State, and Western Kentucky.

============================

Dillon Bell is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound wide receiver from Houston, Texas.

Bell currently holds 14 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Baylor, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Washington State, and more.


============================

Tajae Broadie is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Middletown, Pennsylvania.

Broadie currently holds nine offers from Minnesota, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Connecticut, Old Dominion, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.


============================

Darren Agu is a 6-foot-6, 228-pound athlete from Rabun Gap, Georgia.

Agu currently holds 25 offers from the likes of Auburn, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arkanasas, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Penn State, and many more.


============================

Mansoor Delane is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound corner from Severn, Maryland.

Delane currently holds nine offers from Minnesota, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, Temple, Toledo, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.


============================

Stevie Bracey is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound tight end from Atlanta, Georgia.

Bracey currently holds 12 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Indiana, South Florida, Army, Liberty, and more.

============================

Chris Petrucci is a 6-foot-5, 210-pound tight end from Park Ridge, Illinois.

Petrucci currently holds 13 offers from the likes of Minnesota, Iowa, Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Central Michigan, and more.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION

- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus

- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}