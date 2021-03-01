TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28
============================
Ike White is a 6-foot-, 175-pound wide receiver from Baltimore, Maryland.
White currently holds four offers from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh.
============================
Kaleb Ford-Dement is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound corner who recently entered the transfer portal from Old Dominion University.
Ford-Dement currently holds eight offers from UCLA, Liberty, Mississippi State, SMU, Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia, and Minnesota.
============================
Tony Nelson is a 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle from Tracy, Minnesota.
The in-state target currently holds three offers from Central Michigan, Minnesota, and South Dakota.
============================
Jeremy Patton is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound athlete from Tenaha, Texas.
Patton currently holds 13 offers from Baylor, Georgia Tech, Houston, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan, Ole Miss, New Mexico, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, and Texas Tech.
============================
