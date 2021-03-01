TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 2/21-2/28

============================ Ike White is a 6-foot-, 175-pound wide receiver from Baltimore, Maryland. White currently holds four offers from Boston College, Maryland, Minnesota, and Pittsburgh.

============================ Kaleb Ford-Dement is a 5-foot-11, 185-pound corner who recently entered the transfer portal from Old Dominion University. Ford-Dement currently holds eight offers from UCLA, Liberty, Mississippi State, SMU, Virginia, Michigan State, Georgia, and Minnesota.

============================ Tony Nelson is a 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive tackle from Tracy, Minnesota. The in-state target currently holds three offers from Central Michigan, Minnesota, and South Dakota.