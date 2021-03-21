TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/15-3/21

Hinzman, who actually unknowingly received his offer from Minnesota years ago, also holds over 20 other offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others.

Carson Hinzman is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Hammond, Wisconsin.

Myles Woods is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound athlete in the class of 2024 out of Loganville, Georgia.

Keyon Woods is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver in the class of 2024 out of Loganville, Georgia.

The Gophers were the first to offer the rising twin brother duo.