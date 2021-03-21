TheGopherReport - Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/15-3/21

Weekly Offer Roundup: 3/15-3/21
============================
Carson Hinzman is a 6-foot-5, 280-pound offensive lineman from Hammond, Wisconsin.
Hinzman, who actually unknowingly received his offer from Minnesota years ago, also holds over 20 other offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others.
MORE: Elite 2022 OL Carson Hinzman Hearing Plenty From Minnesota Staff
============================
Myles Woods is a 5-foot-10, 155-pound athlete in the class of 2024 out of Loganville, Georgia.
Keyon Woods is a 6-foot-1, 165-pound wide receiver in the class of 2024 out of Loganville, Georgia.
The Gophers were the first to offer the rising twin brother duo.
============================
Amari Jackson is a 5-foot-11, 175-pound defensive back from McDonough, Georgia.
Jackson currently holds 13 offers from Boston College, Bowling Green, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan State, Nebraska, NC State, Northwestern, UCF, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION
- SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCAST on Anchor
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @CStevensTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @JaredHalus
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report