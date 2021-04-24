Weekly Offer Roundup: 4/27-4/24
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
============================Randy "Deuce" Caldwell is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound defensive back from Mauldin, South Carolina. Caldwell currently holds 18 offers from the likes of Army, Baylor, Liberty, ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news