What does Minnesota's 2024-25 lineup look like with Steveson's return

Minnesota wrestling received major news on Tuesday when it was announced that Gable Steveson would be returning for his fifth and last season with the Golden Gophers. Steveson's addition to the roster comes as a surprise for many. It is a late one as the Gophers' 2024-25 season has already commenced with the Mountaineer Invitational at Appalachian State last week. With that, what does the Gophers' lineup for the 2024-25 season now look like with Steveson apart of the fold? Gophers Nation takes a quick look below.

125: Cooper Flynn

Flynn is currently ranked 14th nationally at 125 by Intermat. He's 2-1 this season after going 15-6 last season. OTHER: Quincy Hulverson, Brandon Morvari, Blake Beissel

133: Tyler Wells

The talented sophomore went 16-8 as a freshman a year ago and is now considered a top-10 wrestler nationally in the 133 weight class. He got his season off to a good start at the Mountaineer Invitational with a pair of wins including one over Virginia Tech standout Connor McGonagle. OTHER: Jager Eisch

141: Vance Vombaur

One of the top talents on the Gophers roster, Vombaur is ranked fifth by Intermat for the 141 weight class and is 4-0 this season after a great showing at the Mountaineer Invitational. After finishing eighth last season, Vombaur hopes to make a deeper run at the NCAA Tournament this season. OTHER: Rhett Koenig, Dawson Johnson

149: Drew Roberts

Roberts is currently ranked No. 123 nationally in the 149 weight class. Roberts is in his fourth season with the program and will look to improve upon a 19-10 record from last season. OTHER: Theo Cha, Wyatt Duchateau, Jack Nelson

157: Tommy Askey

The former App State wrestler is ranked within the top 10 in the 157 weight class and is off to a strong start at 3-0 this season. Prior to becoming a Gopher, Askey put together a solid career in Boone, North Carolina including a 25-7 record a season ago. OTHER: Tim Stapleton, Charlie Millard

165: Andrew Sparks

Sparks in 2025 will look to improve on a 2024 season in which he went 13-10 at 174. He previously wrestled at 165 in 2021, 2022, and 2023. So far this season, Sparks is 3-1. Intermat currently ranks him as the 10th-best wrestler nationally at 165. OTHER: Blaine Brenner, Hunter Lyden

174: Clayton Whiting

In his first year with the Gophers, Whiting is 1-1 this season after falling to top-five ranked Lennox Wolak of Virginia Tech last week. Before coming to Minneapolis, Whiting held a career record of 27-6. He currently is ranked as the No. 16 wrestler nationally at 174. OTHER: Sam Skillings, Ethan Riddle, Silas Dailey, Jed Wester

184: Max McNelly

The redshirt freshman McNelly is the Gophers' true only option at 184. Last season, he redshirted but did show off his potential going 12-0 prior to taking his redshirt. He's off to a 3-0 start this season and is ranked as the No. 11 wrestler at 184 in the country. OTHER: N/A

197: Isaiah Salazar

Salazar after finishing sixth nationally last year with a 20-4 record is among the top 10 wrestlers nationally this year at 197. He's off to a 3-0 start this season and is now 65-16 for his career. Early in the season, Salazar ranks eighth nationally at 197. OTHER: Gabe Nagel, Nelson Gavin

285: Gable Stevenson

Stevenson will take over the top spot at 285 for the Gophers, taking the spot that was expected to be fulfilled by Bennett Tabor. Tabor went 1-1 at the Mountaineer Invitational with his loss coming to a very talented Jim Mullen of Virginia Tech. Other: Koy Hopke