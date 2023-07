Last weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brett Carroll. A big recruiting win for the Gophers as they dipped into Kansas to land the 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive guard over the likes of Illinois, Oklahoma State, and Texas Tech.

Carroll is one of three offensive line commitments in the class for the Gophers, joining four-star prospect Nathan Roy and fellow three-star prospect Mauricio Hinds.