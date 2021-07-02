GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

After an ultra successful month of June visits that resulted in eight new commitments, Minnesota's 2022 recruiting class is starting to take shape. With 13 total commits and 870 points, the class is good for top 30 in the country, and is not finished yet.

The Gopher staff has done a great job addressing needs so far, but some holes still remain.

What should be next for the class? The Gopher Report recruiting analyst Jared Halus shares his take below.