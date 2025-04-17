What To Know About Northern Colorado Guard Transfer Langston Reynolds

(Photo by Northern Colorado's Langston Reynolds is defended by Texas Tech's Elijah Hawkins during a non-conference basketball game, Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, at United Supermarkets Arena. © Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Over the weekend, the Minnesota Golden Gophers added their first transfer guard to their 2025-26 roster in the form of Northern Colorado transfer Langston Reynolds. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound Reynolds comes to Minneapolis after three seasons at Northern Colorado, where he averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 92 career games and 37 starts.

Here's what you need to know about Reynolds:

1. What Niko Medved Said About Langston Reynolds

""We're excited to add Langston to our team," Medved said. "Langston is a physical, athletic guard who plays well in transition, can get downhill and has good rebounding ability. He also has a great personality and we're thrilled to have him in the Maroon and Gold."

2. Reynolds is coming off a career season for Northern Colorado

After being a rotational piece for Northern Colorado as a freshman and sophomore, appearing in 58 games, averaging 4.2 points and 1.6 rebounds per game, Reynolds overtook a starting role in 2024-25. With the increased playing time, Reynolds flourished, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per contest. Furthermore, Reynolds shot 59.3% from the field this past season, the best percentage in the Big Sky, including 40.9% from three-point range, though he only attempted 44 shots throughout the season.



3. Turnovers can be an issue for Reynolds

While Reynolds is a strong addition from a potential scoring perspective, it is worth noting that turnovers were an issue for the rising senior this past season. After recording 61 turnovers in 58 games over his first two seasons with Northern Colorado, Reynolds, with his increased playing time, did struggle at times with turnovers. In 34 games, Reynolds had 93 turnovers this season, an average of 2.7 turnovers per game. He recorded at least one turnover in 32 of 34 games and multiple turnovers in 26 of 34. He also notably had nine games of four turnovers, while his season high was 6 against non-Division I opponent,t Colorado College.

4. Reynolds was one of the top 10 rebounders in the Big Sky

Reynolds is a quality rebounder, averaging 5.6 rebounds per game last season. That average ranked eighth in the Big Sky and third among guards behind only Idaho State's Jake O'Neil (9.8) and Weber State's Blaise Threatt (5.8). Reynolds recorded a total rebound percentage this past season of 10.7%, including 16.9% of all defensive rebounds. That mark would've been the highest for any Gophers guard last season, with the Gophers' highest defensive rebound percentage being 12.7% by Femi Odukale.