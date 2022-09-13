On Monday afternoon, Minnesota Golden Gophers head football coach PJ Fleck had his weekly press conference with the media. Fleck spoke to the gathered media for nearly 20 minutes covering a wide range of topics in the process.

1. Fleck is open to scheduling "big brand names" teams from other conferences.

To start off Monday's press conference, Fleck was asked about his thoughts regarding the Gophers scheduling "big brand name" teams from other conferences in the future. "Definitely open to that," Fleck told the media during his response. That being said, Fleck also noted that while they're open to it, they're already scheduling games that are 10 to 20 years away and that he and his program are still playing in games that they didn't even schedule. The Gophers are currently set to play North Carolina in 2023 and 2024. California in 2025 and 2028 as well as Mississippi State in 2026 and 2027.

2. The improvement of the Gophers' defense in Fleck's tenure and complementary football

When asked about the improvement of Minnesota’s defense during his tenure especially in his fast the Gophers tend to play on defense, Fleck’s answer went more towards the Gophers playing complimentary football “In this league you have to play incredible defense to win,” he said. “I do think the importance of having complimentary offense, and defense, and special teams is more important now than it’s ever been and I think that’s one thing we looked at as a staff and said how can we build something here that’s complimentary. That’s what the whole mission was at the beginning, how can we play complimentary football,” he would add in his responses. Fleck would go onto praise Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi while also talking about the building of depth in the program. He specifically referred to the defensive line where the Gophers had a heavy freshmen presence at the end of Saturday’s game against Western Illinois, “that’s what we’re working towards.” But Fleck knows in the ever changing world of college football with the transfer portal and NIL it will more difficult to continue to build that depth going forward.

3. Preston Jelen's touchdown on Saturday...

One of the bigger moments of the Gophers win over Western Illinois was running back Preston Jelen scoring his first touchdown. It was a moment that was one they lit up the entirety of the Minnesota sidelines and was one of the more wholesome moments you’ll likely see this year in college football. Fleck was asked about that moment on Monday and it’s safe to say that Jelen means a great deal to Fleck and the program as a whole. "He's such an important person on this football team," Fleck told the media. "He's such a selfless player, he's willing to do whatever it takes," he would later add. He would continue to praise the Prior Lake (MN) native by saying "He's everything you want in a person on this football team and he sets the tone and example for a lot of people on how to work and how to overcome adversity because he's had a lot of it."

4. The Gophers are not focused on individual efforts right now…

“Our focus is on us and getting better every single day,” was Fleck’s response when asked about Mo Ibrahim and if there’s a focus to make him an integral part of the offense every week with possible rewards down the line. “But I do think we have really talented skill players that more success a team has, the more individual success they will have. I think that’s what our focus is, 1-0 against Colorado and keep it on that.”

5. Fleck talks a bit about coaching philosophy while providing life advice