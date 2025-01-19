Where did each Minnesota transfer commit to out of the transfer portal?

Over a dozen Minnesota Golden Gophers entered the transfer portal this offseason and have found new homes to continue their collegiate careers. Below, Gophers Nation updates Minnesota fans on where each Golden Gopher transfer will play football in 2025.

NEW PROGRAM: Utah State The first Gopher to enter the portal this year, McDonald entered in October but didn't make his commitment to Utah State till recently. It will be his fourth program after spending time at Auburn and Iowa State as well as his time at Minnesota.

NEW PROGRAM: Ohio Ohio really isn't a "new" program for Bangura. After leaving the Bobcats last season for the Golden Gophers, Bangura returns to Athens, Ohio to rejoin the program he signed with out of high school.

NEW PROGRAM: Hawaii From the fridge winters of Minnesota to the warm and beautiful sunshine of Hawaii. McCoyt has opted to continue his career in the Aloha State.

NEW PROGRAM: Kent State The fan-favorite tailback is headed to Kent State where he'll join former Gophers running backs coach Kenni Burns who is the head coach of the Flashes.

NEW PROGRAM: Ohio State Daniels surprisingly entered the protal on December 16 and two days later committed to Ohio State. After redshirting in 2023, Daniels was a regular for the Gophers on the offensive line in 2024 including starting each of the program's final four regular season games.

NEW PROGRAM: FAU After having a notable role in 2023 due to the Gophers' injuries and lack of depth at linebacker, Stolsky saw his playing time go down in 2024 before entering the transfer portal. He'll continue his career in Boca Raton with FAU.

NEW PROGRAM: North Dakota Hoskins has tremendous speed but was never able to find a strong role with the Gophers. He will continue his career at the FCS level with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks

NEW PROGRAM: Louisville After not finding much traction with the Gophers, McWilliams, an Indianapolis native will look to have a fresh start with the Louisville Cardinals and offensive-minded head coach Jeff Brohm.

The in-state defensive tackle entered the protal on January 1 and now will continue his collegiate career with the Fresno State Bulldogs. He did not see playing time in his lone year on campus.

NEW PROGRAM: South Dakota State The former walk-on will continue his collegiate career with FCS program South Dakota State.

NEW PROGRAM: North Carolina The Georgia native entered the transfer portal earlier this month as the younger talent in the safety room surpassed the former three-star prospect. Bryson, however, found a strong landing spot and will play for Bill Belichick and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

NEW PROGRAM: St. Thomas Rockow will be playing for St. Thomas who will be playing their fourth season in the FSC next year after making the jump from Division III to FCS in 2021.

NEW PROGRAM: Ryan Algrim The long-snapper is dropping down to the FCS level and will play for Southern Illinois.

NEW PROGRAM: Valparaiso Greenhow has committed to continue his collegiate career with FCS program, Valparaiso.

JACK HAWKINSON

NEW PROGRAM: Minnesota State-Mankato Hawkinson will continue his career at the Division II level with the Minnesota State Mavericks.