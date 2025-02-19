Where do Minnesota's wrestlers rank in the latest InterMat rankings?

(Photo by Minnesota's Gable Steveson reacts after a match at 285 pounds during the second session of the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Mich © Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK)

On Tuesday, the latest InterMat rankings were released, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have representatives in all 10 weight classes including five wrestlers ranked within the top-10 of their respective classes.

Leading the way for the Gophers this week is no surprise, it's two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson who remains the No. 1 heavyweight in the country ahead of Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet, the defending heavyweight national champion. Redshirt freshman Max McEnelly is up to No. 4 in the rankings after his latest win over Iowa's Gabe Arnold. McEnelly will enter the Big Ten Championships with a perfect career record of 30-0. He should be the conference's No. 2 seed only behind Penn State's Carter Starocci who is chasing a fifth-straight national championship this upcoming month. Also ranked within the top 10 of their weight classes are Vance Vombaur (141), Tommy Askey (157), and Isaiah Salazar (197). All three wrestlers are ranked as the No. 8 wrestler in their classes. Andrew Sparks is the closest Gopher of entering the top-10 in the future as he's currently ranked No. 11 at 165 pounds. Cooper Flynn (125 - No.17), Tyler Wells (133 - No.19), and Clayton Whitting (174 - No. 23) all have significant work to do to rise up the rankings.

InterMat Rankings WEIGHT WRESTLER RANK 125 Cooper Flynn No. 17 133 Tyler Wells No. 19 141 Vance Vombaur No. 8 149 Drew Roberts No. 29 157 Tommy Askey No. 8 165 Andrew Sparks No. 11 174 Clayton Whiting No. 23 184 Max McEnelly No. 4 197 Isaiah Salazar No. 8 285 Gable Steveson No. 1

Last weekend, the Gophers finished their regular season with a 23-11 loss to the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes. It was only the Gophers' second dual-meet loss of the season, dropping their record to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Despite the loss, InterMat still has the Gophers ranked as the No. 5 program in the tournament rankings and No. 7 in the dual rankings.

