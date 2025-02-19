Where do Minnesota's wrestlers rank in the latest InterMat rankings?

On Tuesday, the latest InterMat rankings were released, and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have representatives in all 10 weight classes including five wrestlers ranked within the top-10 of their respective classes.
Leading the way for the Gophers this week is no surprise, it's two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson who remains the No. 1 heavyweight in the country ahead of Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet, the defending heavyweight national champion.
Redshirt freshman Max McEnelly is up to No. 4 in the rankings after his latest win over Iowa's Gabe Arnold. McEnelly will enter the Big Ten Championships with a perfect career record of 30-0. He should be the conference's No. 2 seed only behind Penn State's Carter Starocci who is chasing a fifth-straight national championship this upcoming month.
Also ranked within the top 10 of their weight classes are Vance Vombaur (141), Tommy Askey (157), and Isaiah Salazar (197). All three wrestlers are ranked as the No. 8 wrestler in their classes.
Andrew Sparks is the closest Gopher of entering the top-10 in the future as he's currently ranked No. 11 at 165 pounds. Cooper Flynn (125 - No.17), Tyler Wells (133 - No.19), and Clayton Whitting (174 - No. 23) all have significant work to do to rise up the rankings.
Last weekend, the Gophers finished their regular season with a 23-11 loss to the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes. It was only the Gophers' second dual-meet loss of the season, dropping their record to 10-2 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Despite the loss, InterMat still has the Gophers ranked as the No. 5 program in the tournament rankings and No. 7 in the dual rankings.
WHY TO SUBSCRIBE TO GOPHERS NATION
Not a subscriber? That's okay! It's never too late to subscribe to Gophers Nation. Not only will you get access to each week's full visitors list, but you'll also have the following perks to go along with your subscription!
* Access to Inside Gophers Nation, which is our premium message board, where you can talk with fellow Minnesota fans as well as the Gophers Nation staff.
* In-depth analytics -- Gophers Nation and the Rivals Network partnered with PFF, the industry leader in analytics. Every week, Gophers Nation offers PFF grades, snap counts, and more, thanks to this fantastic partnership.
* Dedicated team coverage -- Gophers Nation everry week is ready to provide the latest scoops and coverage on Minnesota Golden Gophers football, basketball, and hockey.
* Complete Recruiting Coverage -- We keep you up to speed on all of Minnesota's efforts on the recruiting trail. Keep up to date with who the Gophers are targeting from the day they're offered to the day they sign their letters of intent.
* All that, plus more, including access to our staff at GophersNation.com and our crew of regional and national experts from Rivals.com.
Sign up now for a subscription to GophersNation and get your first 30 days free!
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation