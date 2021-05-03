{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 16:03:14 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Where Minnesota's NFL Draftees Ranked As Recruits
Jared Halus
•
TheGopherReport
Recruiting Analyst
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
It was a great weekend for Minnesota football as both Gophers who declared for the league were selected in the NFL Draft.
The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver
Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the first round, and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste was selected by the Washington football team in the third round with the 74th overall pick.
The Gopher Report take a look at how both players stacked up as high school recruits below.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news
Certain data provided by STATS, LLC
© 2021 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.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