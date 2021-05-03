GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

It was a great weekend for Minnesota football as both Gophers who declared for the league were selected in the NFL Draft.

The Baltimore Ravens selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the first round, and defensive back Benjamin St-Juste was selected by the Washington football team in the third round with the 74th overall pick.

The Gopher Report take a look at how both players stacked up as high school recruits below.