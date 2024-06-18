After their most recent run of commitments on Sunday which saw the Gophers for the second straight Sunday pick up six commitments, the Golden Gophers are now well inside the top-25 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

As of Tuesday morning, the Gophers 2025 recruiting class sits at No. 15 in the recruiting rankings and sixth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, USC, Rutgers, Wisconsin, and Penn State.

Notably, the Gophers have the second most commitments of those programs with 23. Only Rutgers has more, holding 27 commitments in their class which currently ranks sixth nationally.

Out of their 23 commitments, the Gophers hold a pair of four-star commitments, 19 three-star commitments, and another pair of two-star commitments.

The Gophers highest rated commitment of the 2025 cycle is currently quarterback Jackson Kollock. The four-star prospect out of Laguna Beach, California is not ranked inside the Rivals top-250 but is considered a top-35 player within the state of California and a top-25 quarterback in the country. Kollock earlier in his recruitment was committed to the Washington Huskies, before decommitting in mid-January. He also held notable offers from Cal, Colorado, Oregon State, San Diego State, and Washington State.

In-state linebacker and future Gophers defensive end Emmanuel Karmo is the Gophers other current four-star commitment. The Robbinsdale Cooper Sr. standout is ranked as the top prospect in the state of Minnesota and a top-25 outside linebacker in the country. He chose the Gophers over notable offers from Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and Wisconsin.



