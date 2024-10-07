Advertisement

Published Oct 7, 2024
Where the Minnesota Golden Gophers rank in every major stat after week 6
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Where does Minnesota's offense and defense rank in each major statistical category after six weeks of the college football season? Gophers Nation offers the latest stats and rankings for the Gophers below.


OFFENSE
STAT#RANK

Scoring Offense

25.7

91

Rushing Offense

116.67

110

Passing Offense

216.3

81

Total Offense

333.0

109

3rd Down Conversion Rate

41.67%

T-62

4th Down Conversion Rate

100% (7-for-7)

T-1

Red Zone Conversion Rate

80.00%

T-96

Sacks Allowed

14.0

T-103

Turnovers

7

T-67

DEFENSE
STAT#RANK

Scoring Defense

15.7

16

Rushing Defense

137.17

66

Passing Defense

114.0

1

Total Defense

251.2

6

3rd Down Conversion Rate

44.58%

109

4th Down Conversion Rate

33.33%

T-16

Red Zone Conversion Rate

83.33%

T-62


Sacks

10

T-66

Turnovers

13

T-4

