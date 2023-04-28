Minnesota center John Michael Schmitz has officially entered the biggest day of his life, so far. On Friday, Michael Schmitz will in all likelihood hear his name called during the NFL Draft. The first-team All-American was arguably the nation's best center this past year and is the top center in the NFL Draft. That being said, where will he land on Friday? Let's take a look at a few spots that would make sense for the Illinois native. All in all, it really is a wide range of picks that he could end up going but we'll take a look at just a few below.

No. 34 Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals decided to help begin protecting Kyler Murray in the first round by drafting Paris Johnson out of Ohio State. It seems unlikely they go back-to-back offensive linemen but we wouldn't rule it either.

No.36 Los Angeles Rams

The Rams didn't have a first-round pick and they could choose to go quarterback at No.36 as Matthew Stafford's time in Los Angeles is limited and after mortgaging the future for their Super Bowl need to start addressing the future. That being said, they could choose to go with Michael Schmitz if they're not in love with Hendon Hooker or Will Levis, if either or both are there at No.36.

No.37 Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks went with Illinois defensvie back Devon Witherspoon at No.5 but now will likely look at the offensive side of the ball at No.37. They'll need to address their offensive line that has been porous now for quite a while at some point and getting centerpiece like Michael Schmitz would make a ton of sense.

No.57 New York Giants

The Giants have shown interest in Micahel Schmitz throughout the draft process and have an open competition at center this offseason. The Giants offensive line has slowly been improving but center is still a big need for the franchise.

No.65 Houston Texans