Where will Tyler Nubin be drafted in this year's NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is just two days away and Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin remains one of the top safety prospects in the entire draft. Where do draft experts expect Nubin to be drafted this week? Gophers Nation takes a look below.
PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (SEVEN ROUND MOCK)
PFF recently posted a full seven round mock draft and has Nubin being selected 40th overall by the Washington Commanders on Friday night. Here's what PFF had to say about the selection.
"New head coach Dan Quinn will look to bolster a secondary that struggled last season. Tyler Nubin could be the player to step in for departing safety Kamren Curl. Nubin is the top-rated safety on the PFF big board and posted a 90.1 coverage grade in 2023, the highest at the position."
ESPN (SEVEN ROUND MOCK DRAFT)
ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid released his seven round mock draft recently and has Nubin sliding all the way into third round to No. 86 overall being selected by the Houston Texans. That being said, Reid does note that Nubin could go much earlier in the draft as well, pointing to him as a top-75 prospect in the draft and his 13 career interceptions.
THE ATHLETIC (SEVEN ROUND MOCK)
The Athletic's Dan Brugler released his seven round mock draft last week, predicting all 257 picks. He has Nubin getting drafted in the third round by the New York Jets at No. 72 overall.
