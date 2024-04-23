The NFL Draft is just two days away and Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin remains one of the top safety prospects in the entire draft. Where do draft experts expect Nubin to be drafted this week? Gophers Nation takes a look below.

PFF recently posted a full seven round mock draft and has Nubin being selected 40th overall by the Washington Commanders on Friday night. Here's what PFF had to say about the selection.

"New head coach Dan Quinn will look to bolster a secondary that struggled last season. Tyler Nubin could be the player to step in for departing safety Kamren Curl. Nubin is the top-rated safety on the PFF big board and posted a 90.1 coverage grade in 2023, the highest at the position."







