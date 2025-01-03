Which Gophers are out for the Duke's Mayo Bowl?

The availability report for the Duke's Mayo Bowl for the Minnesota Golden Gophers has been released and the Gophers will be missing several key pieces including six starters.

The Gophers have several opt-outs among those who won't be participating on Friday evening.

On offense, the Gophers will not have their top wide receiver, Daniel Jackson. The senior wide receiver will finish his 2024 season with 75 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Marcus Major will also not play. Major will finish the season with 78 carries for 352 yards and three touchdowns.

Additionally, offensive linemen Aireontae Ersery and Tyler Cooper will both be out for the bowl game.

Defensively, the Gophers will not have cornerback Justin Walley at their disposal as well as safety Darius Green who has been banged up most of the season, defensive end Jah Joyner, and linebacker Cody Lindenberg. Walley, Joyner, and Lindenberg have ben the Gophers three top defensive players this season, a significant hit for Minnesota.

TE Pierce Walsh and kicker David Kemp round out the Gophers who will not be available on Friday night.