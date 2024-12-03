Which Gophers earned All-Big Ten selections on Tuesday?

Four Minnesota Golden Gophers, including a trio of first-team selections, earned All-Big Ten selections for their efforts in the 2024 season.

Aireontae Ersery also named the Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, is also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media while linebacker Cody Lindenbrg and true freshman Koi Perich also earned the honors.

Ersery has allowed just 13 pass pressures and one sack in 12 games this season while Lindenberg led the Gophers with 94 tackles while also totaling five tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and six pass deflections. Perich had 42 tackles including two tackles for loss while also being tied for the Big Ten lead in interceptions with five.

Perich was also named a second-team return specialist after totaling 298 kickoff return yards and 173 punt return yards this season.

Justin Walley was the only other Gopher to earn All-Big Ten honors being named a second-team cornerback. The longtime mainstay in the Gophers secondary had 42 tackles, two interceptions, and 10 pass deflections.