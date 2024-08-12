This offseason, the Minnesota Golden Gophers and head coach P.J. Fleck put together one of the best recruiting classes in program history.

The Gophers signed 20 total prospects in the class and finished just outside the top-40 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings. The Gophers signed a pair of four-star prospects in the cycle in offensive lineman Nathan Roy and safety Koi Perich.

Other prospects in the class that garnered excitement both short term and long term include offensive lineman Brett Carroll, quarterback Drake Lindsey, cornerback Mike Gerald, and defensive lineman Riley Sunram among others.

Last season, Minnesota saw primarily two true freshmen see the field both on the offensive side of the ball in running back Darius Taylor and offensive lineman Greg Johnson.

Like most programs, the Gophers are usually conservative with playing their true freshman but will do so if they truly believe they're ready both physically and mentally to play at a Power Four level. With that, it's likely only a handful of Gophers true freshmen see the field at all in 2024 and only likely one or two players who ultimately don't redshirt.

Which Golden Gopher true freshmen could that potentially be this fall? Gophers Nation takes a look at a pair of candidates below.