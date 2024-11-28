Who are the projected starters for Minnesota and Wisconsin?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to finish their 2024 regular season on a high note on Friday afternoon by defeating rival Wisconsin in the battle for Paul Bunyan's axe.

Friday will be the 134th meeting between the two programs since their first meeting in 1890. Throughout the first 133 matchups, the Badgers hold a 63-62-8 advantage over the Gophers.

Last season, the Badgers were able to walk out of Huntington Bank Stadium with the axe after a 28-14 win, on Friday the Gophers will look to reclaim it again by beating Wisconsin for the second straight trip to Madison. Overall, the Gophers have won two of their three visits to Camp Randall in the P.J. Fleck era.

Who will be the starters on either side of the ball for both programs on Saturday? Gophers Nation takes a look at the projected starters below.