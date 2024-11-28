Published Nov 28, 2024
Who are the projected starters for Minnesota and Wisconsin?
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to finish their 2024 regular season on a high note on Friday afternoon by defeating rival Wisconsin in the battle for Paul Bunyan's axe.

Friday will be the 134th meeting between the two programs since their first meeting in 1890. Throughout the first 133 matchups, the Badgers hold a 63-62-8 advantage over the Gophers.

Last season, the Badgers were able to walk out of Huntington Bank Stadium with the axe after a 28-14 win, on Friday the Gophers will look to reclaim it again by beating Wisconsin for the second straight trip to Madison. Overall, the Gophers have won two of their three visits to Camp Randall in the P.J. Fleck era.

Who will be the starters on either side of the ball for both programs on Saturday? Gophers Nation takes a look at the projected starters below.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS
MinnesotaPOSWisconsin

Max Brosmer

QB

Braedyn Locke

Darius Taylor

RB

Tawee Walker

Daniel Jackson

WR

Vinny Anthony

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Bryson Green

Nick Kallerup

TE

Riley Nowakowski

Jameson Geers

TE

Tucker Ashcraft

Aireontae Ersery

LT

Jack Nelson

Ashton Beers

LG

Joe Brunner

Greg Johnson

C

Jake Renfro

Quinn Carroll

RG

Joe Huber

Phillip Daniels

RT

Riley Mahlman

DEFENSIVE STARTERS
MinnesotaPOSWisconsin

Jah Joyner

DE / DT

Ben Barten

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Curt Neal

Deven Eastern

DT / LB

Darryl Peterson

Danny Striggow

RUSH/LB

Leon Lowery

Devon Williams

LB

Christian Alliegro

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Jake Chaney

Ethan Robinson

CB

Ricardo Hallman

Justin Walley

CB

Xavier Lucas

Kerry Brown

SS

Hunter Wohler

Aidan Gousby

FS

Preston Zachman

Jack Henderson

CB

Nyzier Fourqurean

