Who's jumping in the Gophers' 2023 class this weekend?

Minnesota is hosting a large contingent of recruits on official visits this weekend for their "Summer Splash" including several uncommitted targets that the Gophers have high on their boards. Entering this weekend, Minnesota's 2023 recruiting class sits in a good spot with nine commitments that rank 22nd nationally in the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. P.J. Fleck and his staff, however, are hoping to continue the momentum of the last two months as we enter the heart of June as the official start of summer quickly approaches. But who could be joining the class? We take a look at six players below that we believe have a strong chance of ending up in the Gophers class coming out of this weekend, whether it's sooner or later.

This is a no-brainer, it's not a matter of IF when it comes to the Maple Grove (MN) tight end but WHEN. We believe Peters is firmly on commitment watch this weekend and will be part of the Gophers' 2023 recruiting class. He received his offer last weekend after an impressive camp.

An interesting prospect here with McCutchin, Minnesota is the lone Power Five offer for Austin, Texas native. It's his only official visit scheduled currently, making this visit one to watch closely. As long as he's a take with the Gophers, the chances of him committing at one point or another seem pretty high.

We like where Minnesota sits for Daniels, the Ohio native's trip to Minneapolis this weekend is his only official visit set so far. Watch out for Purdue in his recruitment as well, Kentucky is also a school that could end up being a player depending on where they have the 6-foot-5, 272-pound offensive tackle on their board.

A huge 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle was recently was offered by Kentucky but the Gophers sit in a strong spot for him heading into this weekend. No reason not to like where the Gophers sit for the Gary, Indiana native.

The St. Frances (MD) wide receiver announced a Top 5 of Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest last month but has only set an official visit to Minnesota for this weekend. He then announced a commitment date of June 18th. Looks like the stars are aligned for the Gophers here.





Hayes holds two Power Five offers with the Gophers and Iowa State and currently, but only has an official visit set to Minnesota. Iowa State did sign one of Hayes's teammates from Ware County in the 2022 recruiting cycle which will be something to monitor but the staff has done well with Hayes and appears to be making a strong push for the three-star wide receiver.

BONUS: